Cops step up vigil as winter sees spike in road mishaps

Kolkata: With the festive season approaching, traffic authorities are concerned about the rising trend of winter road accidents across the state.

Though Kolkata has recorded a significant drop in accidents over the past nine years since the launch of the Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) initiative, Kolkata Police is leaving no stone unturned to curb mishaps. According to sources, accident risks increase during winter for several reasons. In neighbourhoods where Christmas and New Year celebrations are prominent, decorative lighting can obstruct drivers from clearly viewing traffic signals.

Additionally, city streets empty earlier in winter than in other seasons, prompting some drivers to speed recklessly on relatively deserted roads. Low visibility, inadequate illumination, and a lack of bright, clear signage in certain areas further contribute to the problem. Low visibility in the added areas has become a particular challenge for Kolkata Traffic Police.

Fatal accidents are frequently reported from places like Bhangar and adjoining pockets, stretches of Diamond Harbour Road, and locations under Bidhannagar Police such as New Town and Salt Lake. Kolkata Police officials said they routinely alert civic bodies to improve street lighting and ensure visibility of road signage so that drivers receive necessary information in time and can clearly see the road ahead.

“We often write to the civic bodies for arranging and ensuring proper illumination in their respective areas. We also take adequate measures to prevent drivers from over-speeding. As the city usually does not face major low-visibility issues, that is not a problem for us. However, we regularly keep a check on drivers throughout the year through naka checking and drives against drunk drivers,” said Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), Kolkata.

Apart from Kolkata Police, the state police also intensify measures during winter. With visibility on highways dropping sharply at night, highway patrol units maintain strict surveillance in their jurisdictions and frequently conduct breathalyser tests to ensure motorists are not driving under the influence of alcohol.