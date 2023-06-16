Cops spread awareness against cyber frauds

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have been receiving a good number of complaints about a new form of cyber fraud in which people are being duped on the pretext of earning quick money through activities on social media.



To make people aware about the new cheating format, Shukla Sinha Roy, Inspector of Kolkata Cyber Crime police station elaborated the style and modus operandi of the crime on the Facebook page of the Kolkata Police.

Sinha Roy claimed that the fraudsters use social media platforms like Whatsapp, Telegram, Youtube and others. Initially, the accused persons send messages to people alluring them to earn a good amount of money by completing simple tasks like giving five star ratings to some sort of services or hotels, pressing the like button on Facebook and many others.

After finishing a few tasks the accused person usually adds people to a Telegram group, where the person starts getting a lot of easy tasks. At the group, a person introduces himself as a receptionist and will ask for bank details so that they can deposit the money into the bank account. After providing the details, many tasks will be assigned.

People usually get message of winning money but the accused person will inform that the money will be credited soon. Meanwhile, another person who is there in the group will start mentioning about crypto currency and convince their targets to invest in the same. Later, the culprits will ask for money against a good interest along with the pending money.