Cops seize visitor register from Pratik Jain’s housing complex

Kolkata: Police investigating the alleged theft of documents from the residence of Pratik Jain, co-founder of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), have seized the visitor register of the housing complex.

Several individuals, including security personnel, have been summoned for questioning in connection with the alleged theft that followed the raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Police are also likely to question some residents of the housing complex. Statements of three security personnel have already been recorded, sources said.

Investigators are attempting to ascertain the identities of ED officials who visited Jain’s residence. Although the visitor register has been seized, it was found that officials of the central agency had not made any entries in it, sources added.

On Saturday morning, officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station visited Jain’s residence and collected CCTV footage and DVR recordings as part of the probe.

On Friday, Mamata Banerjee lodged two police complaints against the ED in connection with raids at I-PAC’s office and Jain’s residence. Acting on the complaints, Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar City Police registered FIRs and initiated investigations.

Banerjee filed one complaint against unknown ED officials and central force jawans at the Shakespeare Sarani police station in connection with the raid at Jain’s Loudon Street residence. The second complaint, against unknown ED officials, was lodged at the Electronic Complex police station under Bidhannagar City Police, relating to the raid at Jain’s Salt Lake office on Thursday.

The Chief Minister alleged that the ED raids at Jain’s residence and I-PAC’s office were politically motivated and amounted to vendetta against the Trinamool Congress. She further alleged that the raids were an attempt to steal party-related data and documents in Jain’s possession, as he heads the party’s IT cell.