Cops seize three trucks attempting to illegally export potatoes from Bengal through Hili border

BALURGHAT: The police detained three trucks suspected of violating state government regulations and illegally attempting to export potatoes from Bengal. The Bengal government has permitted the export of potatoes from other states (excluding Bengal) under strict preconditions through Hili border in South Dinajpur. However, some local traders repeatedly claimed that Bengal potatoes were being illegally exported to Bangladesh using forged documents.

Acting on these complaints, police have intensified surveillance at the border.

Sources revealed that during a routine check on Saturday at the Jamuna Bridge in Hili, police found inconsistencies. While the export documents indicated interstate potatoes, the tags on the sacks belonged to companies based in Bengal. When asked to provide proof of the potatoes’ origin, traders failed to produce the required weight certificates. This led the police to detain the trucks. Subsequently, traders allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by tearing off the tags.

Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal stated: “Bengal potatoes will not be allowed for export. We are strictly monitoring the process. Only after verifying the documents proving the produce is from other states will exports be permitted.”

Rajesh Agarwal, vice-president of the Hili Export Association, commented: “A slot for 300 trucks was allotted and Saturday was the last day for potato exports. However, police detained the trucks even though the potatoes were from other states, merely because the sacks were from Bengal. This has disrupted exports unnecessarily.”

He further added: “Slot booking for potato exports has been completely halted from Sunday. Only trucks that had already booked slots and faced delays due to traffic congestion on Saturday night were allowed to cross into Bangladesh on Sunday. No new bookings for Bengal-based potato exports will be accepted. However, there are no restrictions on exporting onions or other goods

to Bangladesh.”