Cops seize about Rs 5 cr worth of brown sugar

Alipurduar: Brown sugar worth Rs 5 crore was recovered from the Dulal Dokan area of Alipurduar’s Falakata. On Thursday, upon receiving advance information, a large police force from the Falakata Police Station arrived at the Dulal Dokan area on the national highway from Cooch Behar.

A smuggler, Neel Kamal Das, from Pundibari in Cooch Behar, was apprehended by the police force led by Falakata Police Station’s IC Samit Talukder as he was travelling on a scooty in that direction. The confiscated brown sugar packets were hidden in a secret compartment next to the engine of the man’s scooty. Falakata BDO, Anik Roy, was called for a magistrate-level investigation of the incident. During the investigation, the police discovered that about 3.5 kgs of drugs were being smuggled from Cooch Behar to Banarhat in Jalpaiguri. Y Raghuvamshi, District Superintendent of Police, stated: “This operation was conducted based on information from confidential sources. The Alipurduar district police are actively engaged in anti-narcotics operations, which led to this success.

Police action is ongoing.” Earlier in March, four smugglers were arrested by the police for attempting to smuggle 5 kilograms of brown sugar from the same area of Falakata. On this occasion as well, the police arrested a trafficker from Pundibari and filed a case under the NDPS Act.