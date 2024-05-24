Cops seize about Rs 2.5 crore worth phensedyl

Cooch Behar: The Special Task Force (STF) and Dinhata Police Station achieved significant success in the recovery of phensedyl. Based on information from confidential sources, the police and STF conducted a joint operation on Thursday and seized a large quantity of illegal phensedyl from a container truck at Masjid More area of Dinhata Town. Police sources state that the approximate value of the contraband

is Rs 2.5 crore.

According to police sources, a container truck bearing a registration number from Uttar Pradesh was heading towards the border area of Dinhata when the police and STF intercepted the vehicle at Masjid More area.

Apart from recovering approximately 2,22,000 bottles of illegal phensedyl, the driver of the truck, named Shah Rukh Khan (21) was arrested. The accused’s residence is in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh. The contraband was being transported from Jharkhand to Cooch Behar hidden under packets of crockery.