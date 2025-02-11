Cops seize 16K kg of ammonium nitrate, 3 held

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, Birbhum Police seized a large quantity of ammonium nitrate, commonly used as an explosive and arrested three individuals on Monday night.

Sources revealed that acting on a tip-off, officers from Rampurhat Police Station in Birbhum District intercepted a truck carrying sacks of ammonium nitrate around 10 pm on Monday. During a thorough search, a total of 320 sacks full of ammonium nitrate weighing about 16,000 kg was found. While checking the supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of explosives, cops found several ambiguities.

While interrogating the man directing the way to the driver failed to provide satisfactory answers to the police.

Police informed that the three persons, including the driver and helper along with the man providing road directions, told the cops that the consignment was procured from somewhere in Hyderabad and was going to Jharkhand.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, Amamdeep said: “We are probing to find out why such a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate was being carried through Bengal. Three persons have been arrested. They are being interrogated in the police custody.” Ammonium nitrate is used in making fertilisers, explosives and also in the healthcare sector.

The police stated that the purpose of acquiring such a large quantity of ammonium nitrate is highly suspicious.