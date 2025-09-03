Cops seize 140 sacks of PDS rice being smuggled out

Kolkata: The police seized 140 sacks full of rice meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS) of the state government from Kalyani on Monday evening while the consignment was being smuggled out from Bengal.

According to sources, on Monday evening a truck bearing registration of some other state was spotted in the Buddha Park area of Kalyani. Seeing a goods vehicle bearing the registration of another state in the urban area, police on suspicion intercepted it.

While talking to the driver and helper, cops spotted some ambiguity and directed the driver to open the back portion where goods are being carried. After opening the back of the truck, police personnel found 140 sacks full of rice which were meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS) under several schemes of the state government.

When the driver and helper were questioned, they failed to answer.

It is suspected that the rice was being smuggled out by a racket against a hefty amount causing loss to the people and the state government. Later, police registered a case against the duo and arrested them.

The truck along with the rice were seized and taken to the police station.