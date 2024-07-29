Cops save youth from suicide after night-long effort

Kolkata: A youth was saved by the Kolkata Police from committing suicide after a night-long effort during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.



According to police, on Friday around 11 pm, a follower of the Kolkata Police on Facebook sent a video footage through Messenger. When cops played it they found that the footage was a screen record of a Facebook live where a youth aged around 20 years was saying something about ending his life. Immediately police contacted the person who had sent the footage to the police and came to know that the youth in the video was his school friend. At present, he is pursuing his undergraduate course. However, the youth who had informed the police told the cops that he had this friend’s phone number earlier but not his current address. Immediately cops obtained the mobile number and started tracking it. But the result which was a large area of a certain part of Behala became a matter of concern for the police.

Assuming that finding the youth in such a big area would be tough, the information was shared with the Behala Parnasree and Sarsuna police stations. Multiple police teams were divided into teams and started searching house to house even at night. In several houses, police compelled people to wake up with the same name as the youth. After hours of searching, cops of Behala Police Station somehow managed to get the address of the youth and his mobile number which was in the Parnasree area.

But unfortunately, the mobile phone was found switched off. Immediately the information was passed to the cops of Parnasree and Sarsuna police stations for quick intervention. After a while, cops from all three police stations reached the house almost at the same time. After talking to the youth police personnel came to know that he was depressed over certain issues during the past few days and was about to

commit suicide.

After comforting the youth and interacting with his mother, police left the house around 4 am.