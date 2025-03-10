Cops return about Rs 2 cr to cyber fraud victims

Kolkata: In a major success, Bidhannagar City Police has returned about Rs 2 crore to the victims of cyber fraud on Monday in Salt Lake.

Bidhannagar City Police officials said the recovery of the money was a prolonged process for which a new section styled as a ‘recovery cell’ was introduced a couple of months ago. Its responsibility was to pursue and recover the money blocked by the banks on request from the police and return it to the victims of cyber fraud who lost their hard earned money.

Sources informed that the recovery was done in the past six months in connection with the cases registered in the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station in the past one year. The process of recovering the money is quite complex.

“Blocking a certain amount of money in a case does not mean that the said victim will get the money. The account must be frozen and several other processes need to be followed to retrieve the cheated money,” said a police officer.

On Monday, during a press conference, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Detective Department of Bidhannagar City Police, Sonwane Kuldip Suresh along with other senior officers handed over cheques to several cyber crime victims.

Sources informed that most of the victims are middle aged and senior citizens who were duped on the pretext of digital arrest, fake investments, KYC update, electricity line disconnection and several other modus operandi. Police in due course have also arrested more than 30 accused who were involved in these crimes.