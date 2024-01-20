Cops retrieve cache of stolen electronics

Cooch Behar: Cops from Pundibari Police Station arrested a person, Sanjay Das (35), from the Bara Rang Ras area, recovering a large quantity of laptops and various electronic equipment. The arrested individual was produced in court on Friday.



Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the District Superintendent of Police, stated: “On Thursday night, police arrested a young man named Sanjay Das from the Bara Rang Ras area under Pundibari Police Station of Cooch Behar after a secret operation. Subsequently, 23 laptops, six tablets, 10 mobile phones and other items were recovered from him. These items were reported stolen from different parts of the country.”

The police have initiated an investigation after recovering numerous items. They are also looking into whether there is a bigger mystery

behind these thefts.