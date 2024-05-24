Cops rescue UP trader in Malda

Malda: The police succeeded in rescuing a mango trader from Uttar Pradesh (UP) within 24 hours of being abducted in Malda. The police also arrested 2 in connection with this case. The arrested have been sent to judicial custody by the court.



Shashikant Pandey (45) from Balia district in Uttar Pradesh had reached Malda on May 22 to deal in mangoes with Hepajuddin, a 52-year-old mango grower of

Pukhuria. On the same day, there was a problem between them over payment and other monetary transactions.

Following this, Hepajuddin abducted Pandey and kept him locked in a secret location in Mahishbathani under Malda Police Station, owned by one Mujibar (54), an associate of Hepajuddin.

On May 22, Pandey’s family received a distress phone call from him from which they came to know that his life was under threat. The Malda police were informed about the matter. They formed a team, including a DSP, IC English Bazar, IC Malda and OC Pukhuria Police Station, to trace the trader. The mobile location of the trader was tracked down and the police finally succeeded in locating the spot.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Malda, said: “In a joint operation of three police stations, a mango trader from Uttar Pradesh has successfully been rescued from the clutches of abductors. The signals of the mobiles were tracked to find the hideout where the trader was confined. A specific case in the matter has been initiated and the arrested were produced in the court.”