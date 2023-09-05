Cops register ‘murder case’, reconstruct incident

Kolkata: Police have registered a murder case in connection with the unnatural death of a tenth-standard student of a private English medium school in Kasba on Monday night and also reconstructed the ‘crime scene’ on Tuesday.



The student is learnt to have fallen from the fourth-floor roof of the school building on Monday afternoon. His family members alleged that two school teachers were putting pressure on him and they suspect that the said teachers might have pushed the boy from the roof.

The school issued a statement which read: “There’s an investigation taking place. No school will ever target children and harass them. We are a child-friendly school and no teacher will react like the way it is being alleged. We will share once we know all the facts.”

After the incident, the student was rushed to a private hospital in Mukundapur where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Hospital sources informed that doctors in the emergency noted that the boy suffered injuries after falling from a height. While

there was bleeding from the ear, nose and mouth, no apparent injury mark was found on the body. At night, the student’s father lodged a complaint against the two teachers who were allegedly involved in punishing the boy.

The principal and the vice-principal were also mentioned as the accused in the complaint. On the basis of the complaint, police registered an FIR on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. On Tuesday morning, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the school and dropped a dummy to measure the distance and gauge the impact of the fall. Meanwhile, the members of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) visited the school and later went to the police station as well.

WBCPCR Chairperson Sudeshna Roy said: “We had already sent letters to the principal and the police, seeking action. On Tuesday our advisor, member and a consultant visited the school as well as the police station to speak with the authorities.” Meanwhile, protesters put up a road blockade in Kasba on Tuesday evening.