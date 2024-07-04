Cops recover suicide note, love triangle suspected

Kolkata: Police investigating the Lake Gardens shooting have discovered a suicide note in the room where Rakesh Kumar Shaw and his girlfriend, Nikku Dubey, were staying. Shaw fatally shot Dubey before taking his own life.



Sources said, during the preliminary probe cops suspected a relationship

dispute which was later found to be true as sleuths came to know about another man with whom Dubey had developed a relationship.

So far, cops have reportedly discovered that Shaw was disturbed by Dubey’s new relationship. It is suspected that Shaw thus made up his mind to kill Dubey and then commit suicide. Though police are almost sure about the triangle relationship dispute behind the shootout, they are trying to solve a few missing links with the help of the suicide note and the information about the person with whom Dubey was maintaining a relationship.

On Wednesday evening, Shaw shot Dubey using a 9 mm pistol and then shot himself inside a room of a guest house in the Lake Gardens area.