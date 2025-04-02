Cops recover murder weapon in New Town toto driver case

Kolkata: The cops of Eco Park Police Station seized a hammer and a sprocket which were used to murder the toto driver in New Town from about a kilometer away from the crime spot.

According to sources, on Monday police detained two minor boys on suspicion and while questioning the duo confessed to the crime. On Sunday, around midnight, cops of Eco Park Police Station were informed about a man lying with multiple injuries in a toto near tank number 14, beside Neem Banani Park.

Immediately a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured man, identified as Sushanta Ghosh, to a private hospital near Haldirams where he was declared brought dead. During the preliminary probe, police came to know that Ghosh was a resident of Rakjuani area in New Town.

A murder case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Ghosh’s father. During the probe, cops detained a married couple on suspicion and interrogated them. Meanwhile, while checking the CCTV footage of the areas adjacent to the crime scene, two persons were spotted. After detaining the duo police found that both of them are minors.

While questioning the duo confessed that they had murdered the toto driver. According to a senior cop, there was some dispute between the toto driver and the girl with whom one of the Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) was in a relationship.

She was allegedly abused by Ghosh earlier. It is suspected that to take revenge, the boyfriend of the girl called the toto driver and murdered him. The two CCL were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to a Home.