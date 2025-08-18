Cops recover Bula Chowdhury’s medals, arrest accused

Kolkata: Within just three days of the theft at the house of Padma Shri and former swimmer Bula Chowdhury at her residence at Debipukur of Hindmotor in Hooghly, police have recovered the stolen medals and arrested a youth.

On Sunday morning, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Serampore, Arnab Biswas during a Press conference informed that a youth identified as Krishna Chowdhury was arrested after interrogation and about 295 medals have been recovered. The arrest and recovery have been made within just 48 hours of the complaint lodged.

“During the investigation, a special team was formed. We took assistance from the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). 295 medals have been recovered. The thief is a resident of Rishara. It is suspected that some other people are involved as well. Police came to know about the thief from sources. Later, he was arrested from his house.”

The CID team that visited Chowdhury’s ancestral home in Hind Motor reportedly collected CCTV footage and fingerprint samples from various objects at the scene. Initial findings suggested the involvement of local miscreants familiar with the house being unoccupied for long periods, a senior official said. A theft had taken place at Bula’s residence on Thursday night which was spotted by her neighbours on Friday morning.