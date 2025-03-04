Cops recover 2 sharp weapons, likely to recreate crime scene today

Kolkata: The Madhyamgram Police have recovered the weapons that were used by a mother-daughter duo recently to kill their relative in Madhyamgram, officials said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police are likely to recreate the crime scene with help of accused Arati Ghosh and her daughter Falguni Ghosh on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barasat Police District, Pratiksha Pratiksha Jharkhariya said: “We have recovered the weapons, a hammer and two sharp weapons, from a pond near their residence. The reconstruction of the crime scene will be done tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Arati and Falguni had killed a relative identified as Sumita Ghosh and tried to dump her body in the Hooghly River on February 25 morning near the Kumortuli ghat area but local people found their movement suspicious and were compelled to open the trolley bag which the accused were carrying. After the body was found, the mother-daughter duo was arrested by the cops of North Port Police Station.

After it was found that the murder was committed in Madhyamgram, the case was handed over to the Madhyamgram Police Station under Barasat Police District.

During the probe, police learnt that before the murder, Sumita was “compelled to change her ATM card’s PIN, following which a certain amount of money was withdrawn by the accused women”.