Cops question a few teachers of the school on Wednesday

Kolkata Police on Wednesday questioned a few teachers of the private English medium school in Kasba Rathtala in connection with the unnatural death of the class X student.

Police may talk to the other students of the boy’s class as well, stated sources.

Meanwhile, the autopsy surgeon, on Wednesday, visited the place from where the student fell. The 17-year-old fell from the fourth-floor roof of the school building on Monday afternoon.

His family members alleged that two school teachers were putting pressure

on him and they suspect

that the said teachers might have pushed the boy from the roof.

Later police registered a murder case based on a complaint lodged by the student’s father against the principal, vice-principal and two other teachers.

Though the autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, the surgeon wanted to visit the spot before preparing the report.

He was assisted by the forensic experts who had visited the spot earlier on Monday.

On Tuesday, the local residents put up a blockade on the Kasba-Gariahat connector demanding the immediate arrest of the two accused teachers. The blockade continued till late at night.