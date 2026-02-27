Cop’s prompt action averts major fire in city

Kolkata: In a daring act, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Vidyasagar Setu Traffic Guard, Prosenjit Chatterjee prevented a major fire incident in Khidderpore area on Wednesday afternoon by dousing a fire that had broken out on an electric post.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday praised the courage and proactivity of the OC. On her X handle Banerjee mentioned, “My sincere good wishes to our brave Inspector Prosenjit Chatterjee, OC, Vidyasagar Setu Traffic Guard (Kolkata Police), for his extraordinary action in averting a major disaster. He is the kind of hero every society should celebrate. Proudly sharing the KP tweet that speaks in detail about the officer’s courage and proactivity.”

According to Kolkata Police, on Wednesday, at around 5 pm, when Chatterjee was on his daily round, he came to know that a fire had broken out at an electric post on the footpath, opposite to the Saint Thomas School in Khidderpore. He immediately rushed to the spot. After observing for a few seconds, he locally procured a fire extinguisher cylinder. To gain height, he parked his official police car in front of the electric post and climbed up on the roof. From there, he charged gas from the fire extinguisher and doused the flames within a few minutes.