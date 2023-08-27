Cops order stern action against ‘secy-gen’ of group for ‘violating legal notice’

Kolkata: The top brass of Kolkata Police has ordered the immediate arrest of the self-proclaimed ‘Secretary General’ of the ‘Asian Human Rights Society’ (AHRS) under whose banner a group of youths had entered the campus of Jadavpur University in Indian Army uniforms on August 23.



The police on Saturday also produced two of the arrested accused Dipsekhar Dutta and Manatosh Ghosh in connection with the death of the first-year JU student at Alipore court.

The two were remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

According to police sources, Quazi Sadeque Hussain, the self-proclaimed ‘Secretary General’ of AHRS had switched off his phone and cannot be contacted.

His wife on Friday night appeared at Garden Reach Police Station and received the notice under section 41A CrPC. However, he did not appear before Jadavpur Police Station for interrogation, till reports last came in.

“He has violated the notice under section 41A CrPC and hence necessary action has been initiated as per provisions of law," Sankha Subhra Chakraborty, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

When the police went to Hussain’s house to serve the notice under 41A of the CrPC earlier on Friday, his wife refused to receive it.

Meanwhile, the police at Alipore Court on Saturday ‘showed’ the arrest of the two students in connection with section 353 of IPC.

The police prayed for custody claiming that they needed to interrogate the duo for knowing the names of others who were also involved in attempts of preventing the police from entering the main hostel.

The court has allowed police remand till August 30, in connection with this case.

The public prosecutor claimed before the court that the two had closed the hostel gate to prevent the police from entering the main hostel on the day of the incident.

Security guard Jayanta Kumar Pal during interrogation had informed the sleuths that the two had directed him to keep the gate closed.

They had also tried to stop the police from entering the private hospital where the first-year student breathed his last in the wee hours

on January 9.