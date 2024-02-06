Cops, officials intervene to stop minor girl’s marriage

BALURGHAT: A minor girl’s marriage was halted in South Dinajpur’s Kushmandi block on Monday afternoon. According to a police source, the minor girl is a class 8 student.

“The marriage of the minor girl was fixed without the consent of the girl. Initially, she protested and told her parents that she wanted to continue with her studies. As her family members didn’t pay heed to her request, the girl contacted her school authorities. The headmaster of the school too requested her family not to get her married as she is a minor. The block administration and the police were informed. Finally, her marriage was stopped,” said the source.

“I pleaded with my family members that I do not want to marry at this age. I told them that I wanted to focus on my studies. They refused to accept this. Later, I informed the school headmaster. I know that minor’s marriage is a crime. I am very happy that I will continue my studies again,” the girl said.

Nikhil Kumar Haldar, the headmaster said: “After learning about the issue, I called a toll-free number 1098 stating all the details. The block officials and the police intervened immediately after they were informed. Finally, the marriage was stopped.”

The family members of the girl have also submitted a declaration mentioning that they will not commit the same mistake again.