Cops of Park Circus traffic guard assaulted during ‘naka’ check

KOLKATA: Three police personnel including a sergeant of Park Circus traffic guard were injured after a group of people assaulted them while conducting a ‘naka’ check near China Town on Tuesday night.



One person has been arrested so far and several others are still evading arrest.

According to sources, around 11 pm on Wednesday night, two sergeants of Park Circus traffic guard, Koutuk Ghosh and Pallab Biswas along with a few other cops, were conducting a ‘naka’ check at the crossing of Gobinda Khatik road and Christopher road. Suddenly a group of local people allegedly surrounded the police team and started abusing the policemen. Their demand was that police cannot conduct ‘naka’ checks and prosecute vehicles at that place as several local residents sometimes get prosecuted.

As the policemen tried to pacify the tension and asked the gathering to disperse, suddenly a few people from the gathering started assaulting Ghosh along with the driver of a vehicle of the Park Circus traffic guard and a constable. Biswas somehow managed to save himself from getting assaulted and called the traffic guard for reinforcements. Immediately Topsia Police Station was informed. Meanwhile, the motorcycle of Ghosh and the file car of the Park Circus traffic guard were vandalised. One of the accused persons tried to set the motorcycle on fire as well.

Within a few moments, a large contingent of police force arrived and one person who was caught by the traffic cops was arrested. Later a case was registered at the Topsia Police Station and a massive manhunt is on to nab the others. The injured cops were rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital from where they were treated and discharged.

Controversy cropped up as during ‘naka’ checks, cops from the local police station should have been present for back up of the traffic cops. Sources informed that in many instances, local police stations do not go to the ‘naka’ check spots.