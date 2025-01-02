Cops nab one with about Rs 92K fake currency

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed a man with counterfeit Indian currency notes worth about Rs 92,000 on Wednesday afternoon from Howrah Railway Station.

According to police, they were tipped off about the accused Munna of Suti in Murshidabad who had arrived at Howrah Railway Station from where he was supposed to reach Kolkata by road. STF personnel were keeping a strict vigil in and around the station. On spotting Munna, he was surrounded by the cops. During a search of his bag, cops found counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 92,000. After seizure of the counterfeit currency notes following the legal procedures, a case was registered at the Howrah Government Railway Police (GRP) Station. Munna was arrested. After preliminary interrogation, cops learnt Munna procured the counterfeit currency notes from Malda and was going to Kolkata

to sell those.