Cops nab man for threat e-mail to Bihar CMO

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Monday from Bowbazar area for allegedly sending an e-mail containing a threat message to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s office recently.



Sources said during July, a threat e-mail was reportedly received at the Bihar Chief Minister’s office claiming that the office would be blown up. In the e-mail the name of ‘Al-Qaeda was mentioned as the sender.

On August 2, a FIR was registered and a probe was started. During the probe, cops tracked the location of the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the device used and found it is active in Kolkata.

Accordingly, a police team from Patna arrived in Kolkata on Monday and reportedly nabbed the accused identified as MD Zahid, a native of Bhagwanpur police station area in Begusarai district. Police are trying to find out whether he is actually connected with the terror outfit or not. He has been taken to Patna on transit remand.