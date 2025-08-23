Cops nab 2 in Amar Roy daylight murder case

COOCH BEHAR: Police have arrested two more accused in connection with the daylight murder of Trinamool Congress leader Amar Roy, son of Dawaguri Gram Panchayat Pradhan Kuntala Roy.

The arrested persons have been identified as Narayan Barman (20) and Kishore Barman (24), residents of Marandikuthi under Pundibari Police Station. Both were nabbed from Naharlagun district of Arunachal Pradesh after being on the run since the incident. Earlier, police had arrested Binay Roy from the Bengal Assam border and had recovered a firearm and four rounds of ammunition from his possession.

With these arrests, the total number of accused in custody has risen to three. The murder took place on August 9, when assailants on a motorbike opened fire on Amar Roy at Dodearhat market in Cooch Behar’s Pundibari area.

He was shot twice in the head and twice in the stomach, and died on the spot. The brazen attack in broad daylight created a sensation in the region, with family members demanding swift action and the arrest

of all culprits.

Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said: “Our teams were deployed in different locations. A team in Arunachal Pradesh managed to arrest Narayan and Kishore Barman, who were absconding since the incident. We are confident that the other accused and the mastermind will soon be brought to light.”