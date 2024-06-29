Cops nab 14, seize 10 arms in four dacoity incidents

Kolkata: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister and Manoj Kumar Verma, Additional Director General, law and order of the state police carried out a joint press conference on Friday and said that the state police on Thursday arrested 14 and seized 10 arms in connection to four separate incidents of dacoity in various places.

Bandyopadhyay said that four incidents of dacoity had taken place in the state this year involving interstate dacoit gangs. In two cases the prompt action by the police had foiled the attempt while in the other case, police nabbed the culprits. All these dacoit gangs are based in Bihar and Jharkhand. In connection with the Purulia Raghunathpur incident, 7 arrested were from the Jharkhand gang. About 7 firearms and ammunition were seized.

Police also carried out a raid and arrested dacoits from Bihar’s Samastipur.

They were involved in a dacoity incident in Howrah Domjur. Bihar and Jharkhand police also helped the state police in busting the dacoits, Bandyopadhyay said.

One of these incidents occurred in Asansol when a brazen daylight robbery took place at a jewellery store in Raniganj and it ended in a shootout with police.