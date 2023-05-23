‘Cops must probe if any conspiracy behind recent fire incidents in state’

siliguri: Shashi Panja, the minister in-charge of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare smells a conspiracy in recent fire incidents in Bengal. She has stated that even before the state police has finished investigations, the BJP has been crying hoarse, demanding NIA investigations.



“These incidents are under investigation. The state police should investigate whether there is any conspiracy behind the sudden spate of fire incidents in West Bengal. Let the state police conclude their investigation,” she said.

“Without giving the state police time to investigate, the BJP is shouting for National Investigation Agency (NIA),” stated Panja.

Minister Shashi Panja, minister of state Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Sabina Yasmin joined the 32-hours dharna organised by the West Bengal Mahila Trinamool Congress in Siliguri on Tuesday. From the protest stage, Shashi Panja criticised the BJP-led Central government and BJP leaders.

“BJP does politics like a vulture. They indulge in politics over bodies. They have no sympathy for the family of the deceased. Recently the opposition leader’s convoy ran over a person.The convoy did not even stop and turn around and simply carried on, let alone help. So many deaths are never desirable.

Investigation into the blast incidents is underway. Our Chief Minister said that the culprits will be punished. Whether there is any conspiracy here or not will be known after investigation.Nothing will be hidden,” minister further added.

Last week, nine people were killed in an explosion in a firecracker factory at Egra in East Midnapore district in West Bengal. This was followed by another fire incident at Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas in a firecracker godown where three people were killed.

Meanwhile, another fire incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Malda. Two people were killed in the fire that broke out in a market, at a firecracker shop at English Bazar in Malda.

Meanwhile, Sabina Yasmin, the Minister of Development and Irrigation claimed that the explosion in Malda occurred during the unloading of carbide, not for fire-crackers.

“Soon after the incident, I spoke to the police, administration and merchant chamber of commerce. I got to know that the incident occurred while unloading carbide. Investigation is on. We stand with the families of the deceased,” added Sabina Yasmin.