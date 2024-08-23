Cops manhandled by BJP during march to Sasthya Bhavan

Kolkata: Several police personnel, including multiple senior police officers of Bidhannagar City Police, were allegedly pushed and manhandled by BJP workers and leaders on Thursday during their march to Sasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake.

About 50 BJP workers and leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Shamik Bhattacharya, were detained by the police and later released.

According to sources, on Thursday BJP started the rally from the HUDCO Crossing in the afternoon. When the rally, which was reportedly a flop show and an attempt by the BJP to stay relevant in Bengal politics, reached near the Indira Bhavan, police tried to stop them. It is alleged that BJP leaders and workers literally pushed several cops and some policemen even ran to the side of the road. After breaking the first barricade, the rally started moving towards Karunamoyee. In a few hundred meters, another barricade was set up to stop the rally but the BJP workers broke the second barricade as well. In a row four barricades were reportedly broken by the saffron party workers.

Adhikari and Bhattacharya along with several other saffron party workers were detained and taken to Bidhannagar East Police Station while the rally continued to move on led by Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh and other leaders. After a street corner, BJP leaders and workers dispersed. During the street corner, Majumdar announced that on Friday the party workers will agitate in front of every police station of the state.