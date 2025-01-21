Cops make 9th arrest in passport forged docus case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) made its ninth arrest in the case of obtaining Indian passports using fake documents late on Monday night from Madhyamgram police station.

The arrested Palash Biswas was picked up from the investigating officers’ room of the Madhyamgram Police Station where he was summoned. Sources said after interrogating Manoj Gupta, one of the

masterminds of the racket, cops learnt about another person Dhiren Ghosh. Police seized several documents from his rented house. After grilling Dhiren, cops learnt about a Madhyamgram address.

Palash was later asked to appear at Madhyamgram police station for passport related queries. He was grilled when he came. Initially, he allegedly tried to mislead the investigating officers, and didn;t divulge anything.

Later, he was arrested by the Kolkata Police officials who interrogated him. However, whether he had forged his identity and nationality are yet to be found out.