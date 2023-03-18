Cops intercept SUV carrying 3 cattle, smuggling bid foiled

KOLKATA: Police on Thursday night chased and intercepted a SUV carrying three cattle.



While trying to flee the SUV met an accident due to which the driver suffered injuries. Two others who were sitting inside the car managed to flee.

According to sources, late on Thursday night, cops of a patrolling van spotted a SUV moving towards Rajpur from Sonarpur.

When police tried to stop the car for routine check, suddenly the driver increased speed and fled.

Suspecting something fishy, police chased the SUV for quite a distance. While driving at a high speed, driver of the SUV lost control and rammed into a lamppost.

After the collision the car came to a halt. Before police personnel could deboard their van, two persons managed to flee. But the driver failed to get out of the car due to injury.

Police rescued the driver and rushed him to Subhasgram hospital where he was admitted.

Cops found three cattle inside the SUV. The suspects had removed the rear seats to accommodate the cattle and carry those to evade police surveillance. Cops are waiting for the driver to get better.