Cops intensify crackdown on illegal cracker-making units

KOLKATA: Following the directions issued from Nabanna to take stringent action against illegal fire cracker factories across the state, several such illegal establishments were raided in multiple districts by the concerned police units.



On Thursday, Howrah Rural District Police conducted a raid at a house in Joypur from where huge quantity of crackers as well as explosive powder were seized. Police had also arrested the owner of the house who was running the illegal business. On Friday raids were conducted in two more places by the Howrah Rural District Police in Bagnan and Rajapur from where fire crackers in large quantity were seized. Also two persons were arrested.

These apart on Thursday about 500 kg illegal fire crackers were seized by the Hooghly Rural District Police from Begumpur under jurisdiction of Chanditala police station. In Nalhati of Birbhum raids were conducted in multiple shops from where crackers were being sold and seized illegal crackers in good quantity.

On Thursday all district police units along with all police commissionerates were directed to initiate strong action against those involved in illegal fire crackers manufacturing. Also police have been ordered to seize illegal explosive materials with care and dispose those observing the slandered operating procedure after obtaining permission from the concerned courts. Officers in Charge (OC) of the local police stations have been directed to ensure that the accused persons are not engaged in the illegal business again if they are granted bail. Apart from acting against the illegal cracker manufacturers and sellers, police have also been directed to help the civil administration to rehabilitate the labourers those factories who are mostly local residents in alternative means of livelihood and also start awareness campaigns to make people aware of the harmful effects of such hazardous job.

On Friday about 2000 kg banned crackers seized from a house in Sarat Colony by the cops of Airport Police Station..