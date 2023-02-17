Cops install digital speedometers to ‘make roads safe’ in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: In order to check over-speeding, the Darjeeling police have started installing digital speedometers. Two such speedometers have already been installed. Solar blinkers are also being installed on the Hill roads to make them safer specially during the nights and during dense fog.



“Two digital speedometers have been installed, one at Simulbari and the other at Batasia. As soon as a vehicle crosses the permitted limit, the vehicle will be alerted. It will help check speed. The data will be maintained centrally and will help in the prosecution process later on. On the spot there will be no prosecution as of now,” stated Ajay Kumbhar Ganapati, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP,) Darjeeling. While at Simulbari the speed limit is 30km per hour, at Batasia, 5 km from Darjeeling town, the permitted speed limit is 20 km per hour.

“The Darjeeling police is committed to resolving traffic issues and ensuring safe roads. We will install more such digital speedometers in vulnerable locations and in congested areas visited by locals and tourists alike,” added the ASP.

Solar blinkers have been put up in all steep bends on the Hill roads. “We have already installed around 100 solar blinkers on steep bends and in fog prone areas. These will help drivers navigate safely in dense fog and night. We have plans to put up more such blinkers in future,” stated

Arindam Adhikari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP,) traffic, Darjeeling.