Cops injured & police vehicles vandalised over extramarital affair case

Cooch Behar: An extramarital affair in the Boromaricha area of Sitalkuchi block, Cooch Behar district, turned into a violent altercation when the young man involved was caught by local residents. The situation escalated further when the police arrived at the scene resulting in vandalism and injuries.



According to reports, a young man was apprehended by a local resident while allegedly engaging in adultery with a housewife in the vicinity of Boromaricha market, on Wednesday night. The incident caused significant excitement in the area, leading to the residents assaulting the youth.

The police from the Sitalkuchi police station that arrived to rescue the young man faced resistance from the local residents. The situation turned chaotic, and the mob attacked police personnel, resulting in four policemen being injured, including two police officers. Additionally, two police vehicles were also vandalised.

Three persons were arrested by the police. Officer in-charge of Sitalkuchi Police Station, Mritunjay Chakraborty, said: “The arrested suspects were presented before the court on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, police patrols have been intensified in the area.” The arrested include Jaidul Mia, Ajit Mia and Rezzak Hossain.