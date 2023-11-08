Cops in Bidhannagar and Kolkata seize tonnes of banned firecrackers

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police and Kolkata Police have seized tonnes of banned firecrackers in the past two days.



Sources said that on Sunday morning while cops of Survey Park Police Station were checking vehicles for suspicious objects, they intercepted an auto rickshaw carrying a few boxes. When asked, the passenger who had hired the auto rickshaw fumbled. On suspicion, cops opened the boxes and found a lot of firecrackers. Though the suspect identified as Shibu Mondal of Mukundapur claimed that the firecrackers were not banned, cops detained him along with

the crackers.

During inquiry, police found that the firecrackers were banned and Mondal was violating the order of the Calcutta High Court. Later, a case was registered against Mondal and he was arrested. Cops have also seized the 259 kg band firecrackers which he had procured from Champahati in South 24-Parganas.

On Monday afternoon, acting on a tip off, a joint team of Lake Town police station and Detective Department (DD) of Bidhannagar City Police intercepted a truck on VIP Road bearing registration of Assam. While searching the truck, cops found a huge quantity of banned firecrackers which were being transported for illegal selling. It was found that the accused persons were carrying 45 boxes of POP POP crackers locally known as ‘Alu bazi’ and 65 boxes of chocolate bombs. The seized firecrackers weigh about four tonnes. Later, a case was registered at the Lake Town Police Station and three accused persons identified as Ibrahim Khalil alias Bablu and Dilder Hussain of Barpeta in Assam along with Nuran Molla of Champahati in South 24-Parganas were arrested.