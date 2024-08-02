Cops identify body found in Regent Park Canal

Kolkata: The identity of the woman whose body was found in a canal in the Regent Park area last month has been established by the police.

Cops have come to know that the body is of a minor girl who reportedly used to stay nearby with her live-in partner.

On July 23, the girl’s partially decomposed body was found in the Shantinagar Canal in Regent Park wrapped in a sack.

After the autopsy, the concerned surgeon opined that the girl was alive when she was thrown into the canal.

It was also mentioned that from the girl’s lungs and stomach, mud and water along with traces of some drug were found.

During the probe, police reportedly came to know that the girl used to stay with a cab driver.

Cops also came to know about a minor boy who helped dump the girl alive in the canal. Cops also came to know that the deceased was addicted to drugs.

On July 23 after she had consumed drugs, an altercation broke out with the cab driver. Suddenly, the girl’s live-in partner strangled her. Though the girl was alive, the cab driver thought that she had died. Later they wrapped her in a sack and threw it into the canal. Police are yet to trace the cab driver.