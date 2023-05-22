Cops hold self defense training camp for girls

jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri District Police organised a self-defense training camp for female school-going students. The self-defense training camp, part of the ‘Bijoyini Project,’ commenced on Monday and will run for a duration of 5 days at the Jalpaiguri Police Line. In addition to the training camp, awareness campaigns will be conducted to address issues such as child marriage, sexual harassment, and promote



consciousness against polygamy. Several voluntary organisations have extended their support in this endeavor. This camp was attended by students from several schools around the district.

Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, the Superintendent of Police of Jalpaiguri district, stated that the 5-day camp will include self-defense training and awareness campaigns on various issues.