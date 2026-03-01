Cops help pregnant woman after ambulance breakdown

Kolkata: Traffic personnel of the Kolkata Police handled a medical emergency at Behala Chowrasta on February 25 evening after an ambulance carrying a woman in labour broke down at the busy intersection, following which she gave birth on a stretcher at the spot.

The incident occurred around 5 pm when Sergeant Kaushik Naskar and his team — constables Bablu Halder and Gautam Roy, along with civic volunteer Sujan Mondal — were regulating traffic. The ambulance developed a mechanical fault and came to a halt. The woman inside was in advanced labour.

Recognising the urgency, Naskar informed Officer-in-Charge of the Diamond Harbour Road Traffic Guard Inspector Amalendu Chakraborty, following which a replacement ambulance was arranged. In coordination with the Traffic Control Room, a green corridor was created to facilitate the ambulance’s swift movement to the nearest hospital. Chakraborty also reached the spot to supervise the arrangements.

As women police personnel prepared to shift the woman from the stalled ambulance onto a stretcher, she delivered the baby before she could be moved. The delivery took place on the stretcher at the crossing.

Though momentarily taken aback by the sudden turn of events, the traffic personnel acted without delay. They ensured that the mother and newborn were transported to the nearest hospital and admitted promptly. Both are reported to be stable.

Details of the incident were shared on the official social media page of the Kolkata Police on Saturday, acknowledging the prompt response of the personnel in handling the emergency and congratulating them.