Cops, Ham Radio operators help connect lady with family

: The state police administration with the assistance of Ham Radio operators in the state have been instrumental in connecting a woman who is presently lodged near the Indo-Pak border at Baramulla sector in Jammu and Kashmir with her parents at Madhabpur in the Sunderbans.

The woman had sent a video along with her photograph to the National Commission for Women and attached her photograph expressing her desire to talk with her mother with whom she has been estranged for over 10 years.

She stated that her family is based at the Sunderban area The Commission forwarded the matter to Kakali Ghosh Kundu , who happens to be the officer in-charge of Baruipur Women Police Station to assist the woman to talk to her mother. The OC of the police station contacted Ambarish Nag Biswas, the Secretary of West Bengal Radio Club- the organisation of Ham Radio enthusiasts to help in tracing the women’s family .

Nag Biswas called up at the contact number provided by the woman to get an idea of her family’s whereabouts but she spoke in Hindi and Kashmiri language which was difficult to decipher.

However, with the help of one of his acquaintance in Jammu and Kashmir, the conversation continued and ultimately the woman was able to recollect the name of a school in Kultali where she went in her childhood.

Finally, with the help of Headmaster of the school and IC Kultali Police Station Ardhendu De Sarkar, her family was traced at Madhabpur in the Sunderbans under Kultali Police Station.

It has been learnt that the woman had gone to Jammu and Kashmir at the age of 14 years and was married to a person who works in the health sector.

Because of the transferable nature of her husband’s job, the woman, presently 24, longed to speak to her mother.

“The woman’s brother will be travelling to her Baramulla address in a day or two and bring her to Bengal so that she could spend some days with her family here,” Nag Biswas said, while speaking about the ‘operation.’