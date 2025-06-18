Cops get breakthrough in temple & monastery robbery cases; one held

Darjeeling: Using modern investigation techniques, the Kalimpong police achieved a major breakthrough in the case pertaining to theft in temples and monasteries in the district. One Kiran Darzee of Sichey, Gangtok, Sikkim has been arrested in connection with the case from the India Nepal border.

“For the past three months, there have been multiple cases of theft in temples and monasteries in the Kalimpong district. Six cases were registered. Going through the CCTV footage, we found the presence of a Sikkim vehicle common. Accordingly, patrolling and naka checkings were intensified,” stated Bhanu Rai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Kalimpong.

On Friday, a naka check was put up at Kumari More, Jaldhaka where the Sikkim vehicle was spotted.

However, seeing the naka, the vehicle took a U-turn and sped towards Malbazar. The Nagrakata Police Station was alerted. They placed a van at Khunia More.

The suspect vehicle in high speed dashed against the police vehicle and turned turtle. The occupants, however, managed to flee. The vehicle was seized by the police.

“Puran Darzee’s mobile number, call detail record were tracked. His location was traced to the Panitanki area of the India-Nepal border in the Darjeeling district.

He was trying to flee to Nepal. A police team was sent from Kalimpong and he was arrested from the Panitanki area on Monday,” stated Kalyan Gurung, DSP, DEB, Kalimpong.

Darzee admitted to his involvement in the robberies and also revealed the identities of others involved. Darzee was produced at the Kalimpong court on Tuesday with a prayer for 5 days remand.