Cops freeze Rs 10.73 cr assets of Humayun Kabir’s family

Kolkata: Murshidabad Police District has issued freezing notices against several immovable and movable assets of Humayun Kabir’s daughter and her in-laws in connection with a case related to drug peddling.



The properties include shops, houses, agricultural land, mango orchard, lychee orchard, two cars and 15 bank accounts worth about Rs 10.73 crore. According to sources, last March, a man identified as Ziaur Rahman was arrested by the cops of Lalgola Police Station with a narcotic substance worth about Rs 2 crore.

Rahman is a relative of Kabir’s daughter, Nazma Sultana’s in-laws. Investigators allege that Islam amassed a substantial amount of wealth through drug trafficking over the past seven years. During the probe, the name of Sultana’s father-in-law, Shariful Islam, also reportedly surfaced.

On Tuesday, a police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ranked officer, along with Circle Inspector (CI), Lalgola and OC, Lalgola Police Station went to the places and put up freezing notices mentioning the details.

Dhritiman Sarkar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Murshidabad Police District, said: “In the fight against drugs, we are applying a zero tolerance policy to stop drug peddling. We are freezing those properties gained using the illicit money accumulated from the illegal business, and subsequent legal action will follow.”

Kabir’s daughter, however, termed the move vindictive, alleging that the action was initiated abruptly after Kabir formed a new political party.