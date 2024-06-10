Cops foils robbery attempt at jewellery shop

Kolkata: A robbery attempt in a gold and diamond jewellery chain was foiled due to prompt action by the police on Sunday in Raniganj. The robbers fled after several rounds of gunfire exchange with the cops.



On Sunday afternoon, a group of seven robbers arrived at the store of Senco Gold and Diamonds in Raniganj on multiple motorcycles. They entered the jewellery chain store and demanded money by brandishing firearms.

Meanwhile, someone from the locality informed the cops who arrived before the robbers could escape. Seeing the cops, the robbers began firing in the open. In retaliation police also fired a few rounds. One of the offenders reportedly suffered a gunshot injury but managed to flee with the rest of the miscreants. Police have started checking the CCTV footage for possible clues.

Last year, robbery took place in two stores of the Senco Gold and Diamonds in Ranaghat and Purulia.

In both the cases, several miscreants were apprehended. In Ranaghat, one miscreant was shot by a policeman and subsequently got arrested.

The policeman, an assistant sub inspector of police, Ratan Roy was later awarded by his superior for courage and bravery.