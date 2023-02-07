Cops foil suicide bid on Vidyasagar Setu

kolkata: River Traffic Police, Kolkata saved a youth who jumped into the River Hooghly from Vidyasagar Setu on Monday morning.

Around 11:25 am, the Lalbazar control room was informed about a youth aged around 25 years was hanging from the outer part of a pedestrian barrier on Vidyasagar Setu near the second pylon.

The Hastings police station, Disaster Management Group (DMG) and River Traffic Police (RTP) were also informed. Within the shortest possible time police and DMG personnel reached the spot and tried to convince the youth not to jump while the RTP team reached under the Vidyasagar Setu on a speed boat. At about 11:55 am, the youth jumped into the river to commit suicide.