Cops foil attempt to marry off minor, 4 arrested

Siliguri: Police foiled an attempt to secretly marry off a minor girl late at night in the Ghorar Bari Bhola More area under the New Jalpaiguri police station. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to sources, on Wednesday night, arrangements were being made to marry the minor to a 24-year-old man, identified as Monojit Ghosh. Asim Das and Asit Das, uncles of the victim, allegedly helped organise the marriage. A priest, Choton Chakraborty, had also been called to conduct the ceremony.

However, locals grew suspicious of the late-night arrangements and alerted the police. Acting on the information, police from the New Jalpaiguri police station quickly reached the spot, stopped the marriage and rescued the minor.

Police arrested all four accused. The rescued minor has been placed under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The arrested individuals were produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Thursday. Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the case.