Cops flag ‘fake news’, warn people on social media

Kolkata: Within a few hours of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and messages from the Chief Election Commissioner, the Bongaon Police District of the state police identified a news article, reportedly circulated by a web-based channel, as fake.



Late on Saturday night, the fake post was spotted by the Bongaon Police District officials and the concerned web platform authorities were informed. Also, the police uploaded a screenshot of the news on its X handle to warn people against the ‘fake news”.

The news in question was headlined, “danga laganor chesta, Mamata Banerjee’r naam a FIR ei Banglaye’. Claiming it to be fake, Bongaon Police District posted, “It is observed that false information is being spread from this account. Strong legal action is being taken against this channel and operator.” The post was later shared on the social media page of the state police on Sunday. The Chief Election Commissioner, while announcing the Lok Sabha elections, had mentioned about possible circulation of fake information and fake news which needs to be stopped at all costs for the sake of the peaceful elections.