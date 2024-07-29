Cops ensure car owner removes ‘misogynistic’ sticker

Kolkata: A car owner was cautioned and made to remove a sticker from his car’s rear windshield which allegedly had a ‘hate speech’ about women.



According to sources, recently a cop spotted a hatchback having a sticker on its rear windshield where it was written, “believe a snake not a girl.”

After reading the line the cop felt that there is malice and misogyny behind the so-called sarcasm.

Also, it is a punishable offence under the law. Despite that, cops decided to talk to the owner of the hatchback and give him a chance to rectify. Accordingly the owner was recently called by the police and a request was made to remove the line as it reflects hate against women which include the women from his family too. After the interaction with the cops, the car owner removed the said line.

The entire incident was shared by the Kolkata Police on its Facebook page with an appeal to the people to maintain the reputation of the country’s safest city.