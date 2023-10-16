Cops chalk out new route for ambulances during Puja in Malda

Malda: In the jostling crowd during the Durga Puja days, for the benefit of those ailing and their kin, the district police are going to chalk out a new route for the ambulances this year.



From both sides of Gazole and Kaliachak, North and South respectively, ambulances are being planned to be taken to the Malda Medical College and Hospital via Malda city bypass and then through the road of Food Park instead of going through the overcrowded streets of the English Bazar Municipality (EBM). This step is being taken by the district police amid uneasy experiences in the previous years.

On the five days of Puja from Sasthi, the streets of EBM area are thronged with people for pandal hopping. District administration and the police are to take special initiatives so that visitors can enjoy themselves without traffic jams or accidents. Traffic restrictions used to be implemented from Shasti, but this year the exercise may start from a day before. The number of drop gates has also been increased this year. Although there will be restrictions from 3 pm to 3 am, the police are also thinking about giving concessions to the people according to the situation. Apart from NCC volunteers, home guards are also being brought in for crowd control. Police will walk around in civil clothes for the safety of common people. Anti eve-teasing squad, winners team and quick response team will be on vigil on the streets.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, said: “The number of drop gates is being increased this year. Surveillance will be conducted with CCTV cameras as well as drones. We are keen on making a hassle-free route for ambulances during Puja days.”

Nearly 80 CCTV cameras have already been installed across the EBM area. Among them, 10 cameras are equipped with sound systems. The district police will also conduct surveillance using drones where there is excessive crowd in front of the Puja mandap.

The police officials even want to arrange parking outside the municipal area. Several places have been visited to fix the spot. There will be police pickets in different areas from where visitors can collect identity cards for children.