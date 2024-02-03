Cops busts gang of robbers posing as occultists

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have busted a gang of 11 robbers who used to pose as occultists and rob elderly women by intimidating them.



Sources said that in the past few days, four complaints were lodged in multiple police stations of the South West Division where the complainants claimed that an occultist is approaching and scaring women that their children or husband will die prematurely and their families will be ruined unless they hand over to him their jewelleries for a ritual to ward off the curse. In the meantime, his followers used to reach the spot and once the jewelleries were handed over, the followers used to distract them so the accused could run away with the jewelleries. The victims were handed empty packets assuring them it contains their jewelleries.

To nab the culprits, cops from the watch section of the Detective Department started gathering information and finally arrested 11 of them from multiple hideouts in the Southern fringes. All the accused persons are from Uttarakhand. They were produced at the Alipore court and remanded to police custody till February 13.