Cops bust racket circulating fake HS question papers

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Bidhannagar Commissionerate has unearthed a racket that was circulating fake question papers among students of higher

secondary examination in lieu of money. The prime accused Rupam Sadhukhan of Goribpur, Nadia has been arrested.

The case was initiated based on a complaint by Prof (Dr) Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of West Bengal Council Higher Education who had stated that the Council has come to know that some groups all over the state are misleading the students appearing for the higher secondary (HS) examination by circulating certain facts and information regarding ongoing HS examination question paper.

During a probe, sleuths found some screenshots of Telegram Groups and on perusing the conversations posted by unknown persons it was ascertained that the group was promising to provide question papers for the ongoing HS examination for money. They also shared some QR codes for payment to receive the question papers. The police traced two bank accounts from those QR codes and later learnt that the account holder was one Prity Sharma, Habibpur in Nadia. The account holder informed that the ATM card of her account was taken forcefully by her friend namely Rupam Sadhukan and she has noticed that several transactions (deposits/withdrawals) have been done through her account as the SMS alerts have been received by her in her mobile number registered with the said account.

She told the police that she suspected that her friend might have cheated somebody and had taken the cheated amount in her account. The police took a fresh complaint from Prity and following the leads conducted a raid and nabbed the prime accused.

“We are not ruling out the involvement of a racket. Further investigation is on,” a senior official of the state police said. Meanwhile, the Council on Thursday seized three mobile phones and the candidature of the three concerned students were cancelled. The seizure was made from three different venues during the HS exam. So far the candidature of 17 examinees have been cancelled by the Council.