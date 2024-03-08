Cops bust racket, arrest 2 of gang for stealing heavy objects

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police busted a racket involved in stealing heavy objects like iron joists, pipes and other objects from government and private projects that are ongoing and materials are lying for the work.



According to sources, on February 24, a complaint was lodged at the Haridevpur Police Station alleging that several objects like iron joists, iron channels and others were stolen from Banamali Banerjee Road, where a work related to underground sewerage lines was underway.

While probing, cops came to know that recently multiple cases of theft of such heavy objects took place in Haridevpur and its adjacent police station areas. During the probe, cops checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted a Medium Goods Vehicle (MGV) in which the stolen objects were transported.

Though such gangs used to operate in the city long ago, in recent times no such crimes were spotted. However, during the probe, cops traced one of the miscreants identified as Ujjal Seuli from the James Long Sarani area. After interrogating him, cops came to know about another accused identified as Md. Kalam of Tiljala area who was picked up later.

The duo was produced at the Alipore Court and remanded to police custody till March 11.

So far, the police have come to know that the gang members either hire an MGV of a particular model and company or add an MGV driver to their team and use the vehicles for their crime.

As that particular MGV can carry a heavy load and can move at a very high speed, it becomes easier for the gang to commit theft and flee very fast.