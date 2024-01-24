Cops bust fake disability certificate racket

The police have busted a fake disability certificate producing racket in Harishchandrapur. 3 persons, including a Home Guard were arrested in connection with the case and were produced at the Chanchal Court on Wednesday.

Soumen Mandal, BDO, Harishchandrapur I Block, during his visit to a ‘Duare Samadhan’ camp at North Shaldaha village had spotted one such fake certificate. Later, locals filed a complaint with the police against one Najimul Haque, a 50-year-old local. The police arrested Haque and came to know about the involvement of Nur Alam, a home guard in the Malda Police line and Mohammad Mamun (30) who was in the printing business along with preparing rubber stamps. It was revealed that Haque used to collect the required papers and money from clients and later Nur Alam with the help of Mamun would make the fake certificates. BDO Mandal said: “Locals alleged that their applications for disability benefits were being rejected repeatedly. I checked one of the certificates and found it to be fake.”